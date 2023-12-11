Sharaf Mahama Foundation backs Macbones vs. Konate boxing showdown

Official artwork for the project

Source: Sharaf Mahama Foundation

In line with its dedication to empowering young persons, including through sports, the Sharaf Mahama Foundation has thrown its weight behind the eagerly awaited boxing bout between Seth ‘Freezy Macbones’ Gyimah and Seidu Konate II.

The event is scheduled to unfold at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday, December 23, 2023, commencing at 6:30 PM, promising an exhilarating showdown.



Speaking ahead of the clash, Chief Executive (CEO) of the Foundation, Sharaf Mahama, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting the foundation's dedication to providing opportunities and basic necessities to those who need them most.



"We are thrilled to be part of this exciting boxing event between Macbones and Konate. It perfectly aligns with our mission to empower young individuals through sports, fostering purpose, discipline, and community spirit," he stated.



The forthcoming boxing spectacle underscores the foundation's commitment to nurturing talent, enhancing physical well-being, and fostering opportunities for personal and professional growth among young individuals. Mr. Mahama added, "We believe in the potential of sports to shape futures, and this event exemplifies our commitment to making a positive impact."



Acknowledging the support, rising boxer Freezy Macbones, conveyed his gratitude and excitement as he expressed optimism that the event would serve as a rallying point for lovers of the sport as well as a platform for youth empowerment.



"I am truly honored and grateful to have the backing of the Sharaf Mahama Foundation for this crucial match. Their commitment to empowering young people through sports resonates with me deeply, and I am thrilled to be part of their mission."

"This support goes beyond just the ring; it represents an alliance that believes in the potential of sports to transform lives and inspire the youth. I am ready to give my best in the upcoming fight, fueled by the encouragement and endorsement from the Sharaf Mahama Foundation,” he continued.



He further stated that together, they aim to not only deliver an exciting match but also convey the positive impact sports can have on the community.



Anticipated to attract a diverse audience of boxing enthusiasts and youth empowerment advocates, the event signifies a unique collaboration between sports and philanthropy.



The Sharaf Mahama Foundation remains steadfast in its belief in the transformative impact of engaging young people in sports, instilling discipline, teamwork, and resilience.



Led by the visionary Sharaf Mahama, the foundation has consistently championed initiatives leveraging sports to uplift and inspire the youth.