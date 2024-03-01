She can coach the Black Stars - Coach Opeele urges GFA to appoint Black Queens coach

Former Asante Kotoko coach Opeele and Black Queen's Nora Hauptle xcxcx

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Isaac ‘Opeele’ Boateng, has entreated the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to appoint Black Queens coach Nora Haptle as the next manager for the Black Stars.

He implored the GFA to be futuristic and make Ghana the first country to name a female coach for their senior men’s team.



Opeele in a tweet expressed absolute confidence in the Swiss trainer, claiming that she is a great option for the Black Stars job.



“Sometimes, I wish Ghana could live in the future to be the first to appoint a woman as their senior national team coach. The first to gain independence in Southern Sahara can be the first to do this. Nora can coach the Black Stars trust me. Unthinkable Right?” he wrote.



The Black Stars coaching role has been vacant since Chris Hughton’s dismissal after the 2023 African Cup of Nations. The GFA in a recent statement announced that the Black Stars coach searching committee have submitted their report after going through the recruitment process.

Nora Hauptle has earned plaudits from Ghanaians for her achievement with the Black Queens. Since taking the Black Queens job in January 2023, she has guided them to qualify for THE WAFCON for the first time since 2018. Under her reign, the team have won 10 out of 13 games, drawn two and lost one. The rejuvenated Black Queens have scored 37 goals and conceded just six.



Nora Hauptle’s project, however, took a big hit when the Black Queens narrowly missed out on qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games after losing 4-3 on aggregate to Zambia.





