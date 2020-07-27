Sports News

Sheffield United opens negotiation with free agent Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin

Ghanaian international Abdul Mumin

English side Sheffield United has opened up negotiations with Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin.

The 22-year-old is a free agent after seeing out his contract at Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.



The talented defender has attracted interest from several clubs with the English side believed to be the leading club for his signature.



Mumin has a burgeoning reputation on the continent after a string of impressive displays in the Danish Superliga.



Having joined Nordsjaelland from the Right to Dream academy in Ghana, the defender has been a revelation in the Superliga.

Mumin has made a total of 25 league appearances including 19 starts and has scored one goal.



During the January transfer window, the 22-year-old was close to signing for Belgian top-flight side Zulte Waregem.



The player is reported to have attracted interest from English side Brighton, Celtic, Club Brugge and Genk.



Portuguese giants Benfica and Porto are said to be interested in his services.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.