Sheffield United set to sign Ghana's Abdul Mumin

Nordsjaelland defender, Abdul Mumin

English Premier League side Sheffield United have been strongly linked with a move for Ghanaian central defender Khalid Abdul Mumin who has completed his contract at Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

Mumin, 22, scored once in 26 Superliga appearances for Nordsjaelland who finished in 6th place in the Championship round after the end of the regular season.



The enterprising central defender moved to the Right to Dream Arena from Ghanaian-based academy side Right To Dream Academy in 2016 summer and has steadily improved his form for the since his promotion to the first team in 2018.



Surprisingly Mumin has not renewed his contract with The Wild Tigers and has opted to leave the club. Nordsjaelland reportedly held a small send off party for Mumin along with forward Kudus Mohammed, who has joined Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam, on their final game of the season.



Though the destination of the player remain uncertain transfermarkt.com have reported that the English Premier League side Sheffield United are a likely destination for the defender.

Right to Dream Academy owner Tom Vernon who also doubles as the chairman of FC Nordsjaelland has very strong connections in England and used to send major of his academy products to English giants Manchester City.



Reports gathered by Ghana Sports Online claim representatives of the player have already entered into negotiations with their counterparts from Sheffield United and a deal could be reached in the coming days.



If Sheffield maintain their interest the deal is expected to be completed by in early August as clubs in the Premier League intend to well iron out their transfer plans and will not tolerate any protracted deals.



Mumin is uncapped by Ghana at any level.

