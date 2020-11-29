Sheffield Wednesday boss Tony Pulis ‘seemingly’ declares Andre Ayew best player in Championship

Ghana captain, André Ayew

Sheffield Wednesday manager Tony Pulis has considerably labelled André Ayew the best player in the Championship following his latest exploits for Swansea City.

Ayew made a swift return from a hamstring injury during Swansea City’s 1-1 stalemate with Sheffield Wednesday.



The 30-year-old was introduced in the game when the Jack Army were in need of a Saviour after falling behind to Adam Reach’s 27th-minute goal.



The Ghanaian demonstrated his importance to the Welsh-based outfit with a crucial strike 15 minutes after replacing Kyle Naughton.



Sheffield manager Pulis somewhat declared the former Olympique Marseille ace as the best in the division.



"I thought we played really well in the first half, after the first 10 minutes of Swansea possession I thought we played into space more and looked like a really good passing team," he said.

"We moved the ball through the pitch well with Reach, [Barry] Bannan and [Callum] Paterson and [Massimo] Luongo got to grips with the game.”



"They changed their system in the second half, [Andre] Ayew is one of the best forwards in the league and him coming on was the difference.”



"The psychological effect of him coming on was that our defenders took a step back and they then controlled the game."



Ayew has netted 6 goals and provided 1 assist in 12 league appearances.



He is expected to be named in the starting line up when Swansea City play as guests to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.