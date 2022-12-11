Shilla Illiasu charges GFA to appoint top coach to handle Black Stars

Shilla Illiasu

A former Ghana international, Shilla Illiasu says he is confident that the current Black Stars squad will be a force to reckon with if the team is handled by a top coach.

To this end, he has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to appoint a top coach to handle the national team.



“So, the Ghana Football Association has to make sure this time we are contracting a top coach for the Black Stars,” Shilla Illiasu said.



According to him, the Ghana squad which is dominated by talented young players has a bright future and will do the country proud.



“I think first of all Ghana we are fortunate to have one of the youngest squads as afar as Qatar 2022 is concerned. What it means is that as far as the future is concerned, we are up there,” Shilla Illiasu told Class Sports.

The former defender added, “What we need is – I made it clear from the onset, we need someone to be a coach, not a part-time coach, someone to guide them [the players] for the next 3 to 4 years, give him the project, give him the time, give him the plan, let him understand the task at hand, that’s what we need.



“Because you look at the calibre of our players, right now they need somebody to guide them.”



