Ship Dealer pays for release of 9 prisoners who were waiting on Christian Atsu to pay their fines

A photo of Ship Dealer and the late Christian Atsu

Popular comic radio personality, Oliver Khan The Ship Dealer has paid for the release of 9 inmates from the Kumasi Central Prisons who were waiting on the late Christian Atsu to help them.

According to a report filed by Kumasi-based Pure FM, the 9 inmates in question were set to be to be released by Christian Atsu but that could not happen as the footballer met his untimely death just when payment had to be made for their release.



Ship Dealer who claims to be the richest man in Ghana in his comic videos contacted Crime Check Organization to continue from where Atsu left off after paying for the 9 inmates in question to be released.



Per the receipt that was published by Pure FM, Ship Dealer made the payment of GH₵13,320 for the release of the inmates from the Kumasi Central Prisons.

Christian Atsu after being trapped under a rubble following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit south-central Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6, 2023, was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023.



The 2015 African Cup of Nations player of the tournament was buried on Friday, March 17, 2023, after a burial service at the State House in Accra, Ghana.



