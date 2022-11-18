Shock, sorry, sad: Social media reacts to news of Sadio Mane missing World Cup

Sadio Mane

Senegal will not have the services of talismanic deputy skipper Sadio Mane for their World Cup campaign.

It emerged on Thursday, November 17, 2022 that Mane has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.



His club side, Bayern Munich, confirmed in a statement that the had undergone surgery with the Senegal football body confirming his unavailability because he cannot recover from injury in time.



Mane suffered a leg injury in Bayern Munich's 6-1 win over Werder Bremen earlier this month, which put into doubt his hopes of competing at the tournament.



Mane trended on social media minutes after the official announcement was made. Shock, sorry and sad, were some of the choice adjectives that people used to describe how it felt knowing that the Senegalese will miss the Mundial which starts over the weekend.



Group A

Group A in the 2022 World Cup will be intriguing, as hosts Qatar are joined by African champs Senegal, plus the Netherlands and Ecuador.



This really is a wide-open group and the host nation (who are huge outsiders) will be thinking they have a chance of reaching the knockout rounds if things go their way and the home fans inspire them.



But there’s no doubting that the Netherlands and Senegal are the favorites to advance as Virgil van Dijk will lead the Dutch as they look to make up for missing the 2018 tournament, while Senegal are led by Sadio Mane as they aim to better their best-ever finish of reaching the quarterfinals in 2002.



Read some social media reactions below:





Absolutely devastating. Senegal have confirmed that Sadio Mane will miss the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/aJUW6Zp8Qg — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) November 17, 2022

What a sad blow for Sadio Mane, Senegal and the World Cup. https://t.co/EcrFpZfgfr — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) November 17, 2022

Sadio Mane missing the tournament sucks the life out of the whole thing man. Very very heartbreaking. — Asha (@_a6hx) November 17, 2022

It's sad that you'll not be representing your country and the continent as a whole in Qatar. Come back stronger bro Sadio Mané pic.twitter.com/HrspRtlECg — Bryan langat (@Marcus_Bryan_) November 17, 2022

Official; Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the World Cup.



The Senegalese Football Association doctors confirm the forward inability to overcome his injury to make it to the World Cup.



I'm hurt.



Sorry Sadio pic.twitter.com/oL5OoAsZvj — Kofi Ricky (@sirricky6) November 17, 2022

So sad for Sadio Mane; He’s out of the World Cup…. Reports say he’s had a successful surgery and undergoing rehabilitation….. — Bright Kankam Boadu (@TheOnlyBKB) November 17, 2022

Very sad news for Sadio Mane and a HUGE loss for Senegal. I'm covering their opening game against the Netherlands and the prospect of Mane v VVD was one I was really excited about a few weeks ago. Such a shame. Wish him a speedy recovery. https://t.co/vbcXmur9Lz — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) November 17, 2022

I’m so upset bro! Sadio Mane ! I don’t wanna accept this! He deserves to be at the World Cup! Imagine what’s going through the hearts of all those Senegalese!???? — PRESIDER (@iam_presider) November 17, 2022

HEARTBREAKING! ????????



Sadio Mane will miss the World Cup in Qatar. He helped Senegal ???????? win their first AFCON title in February this year and scored the decisive penalty to inspire them to their second consecutive and third World Cup appearance.



Quick recovery superstar. pic.twitter.com/sSptUW7xlw — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) November 17, 2022

November, 20: Qatar vs Ecuador – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 11am

November, 21: Senegal vs Netherlands – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 5am



November, 25: Qatar vs Senegal – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am



November, 25: Netherlands vs Ecuador – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am



November, 29: Netherlands vs Qatar – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 10am



November, 29: Ecuador vs Senegal – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am