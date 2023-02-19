0
'Shocked' Mohammed Kudus pen his tribute to Christian Atsu

Sun, 19 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus has reacted to news of the passing of Black Stars winger Christian Atsu.

In a post on social media, the Ajax attacker says he is in a stake of shock and cannot believe that indeed Atsu is no more.

Mohammed Kudus in his post has extended his condolences to the close and extended family of Christian Atsu.

He also celebrates the deceased for having a caring heart when he was alive.

“Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un My heart out to Christian Atsu close & extended family. Still in a state of shock & can’t find words. Until we meet again may the light guide your kind & caring heart brother,” Mohammed Kudus said in a post on Twitter.

Christian Atsu was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18. He died after staying under the rubble of his building apartment in Turkey which was affected by the devastating earthquake on February 6.

