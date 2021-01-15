'Shocked' ex-Kotoko player denies being installed fetish priest

Combination photo of 'priest' and ex-Kotoko defender, Augustine Sefah

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko player Augustine Sefah, was surprised when he saw a viral photo and news story alleging that he had been installed a fetish priest in his hometown.

“I know nothing about it, it’s my own teammate Martin Antwi who caused those pictures to be circulating, I don’t even know the person,” Sefa told privately-owned Ghanasportspage news portal.



“It’s not me, I don’t even know the person and I don’t know how the thing kept circulating like that. One of my former teammates at Medeama also uploaded it on his Facebook page. The thing is circulating on his page,” Sefa insisted.



The photo in question, showed a man clad in a white cloth with a necklace made of leaves. According to Sefah, due to a strong resemblance to the 'priest,' he had to zoom in on the photo to be certain it was not him.



“Even myself the very first time I saw the picture I was contemplating where I might have gone to do such a thing, but when I zoomed into the picture before I realized it’s not me."

He disclosed how postings of the image on social media statuses of two colleagues had deepened the rumour.



“Martin Antwi sent it first to me on WhatsApp and Kofi Owusu used it for his status then people started circulating it on Facebook. People started congratulating me for becoming a chief priest or whatever, but I don’t know anything about what is going on.”



The right full back is currently without a club after leaving Kotoko. His contract with the club expired before the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.