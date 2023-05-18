Should Jeremie Frimpong be invited to the Black Stars ahead of the AFCON qualifiers?

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong has once again been left out of the Netherlands squad for June's European Nations League semi-final against Croatia.

Despite his blistering form for German side Bayer Leverkusen, the 22-year-old right-back failed to make the final cut for Roman Koeman's 32-man squad for the upcoming game.



Frimpong was earlier denied a call-up by the former Barcelona manager in March when the Netherlands played against France and Gibraltar in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.



Frimpong is of Ghanaian descent on his mother's side, making him eligible to play for Ghana.



However, with the Black Stars call-up, which will be announced later this month ahead of the 2023 AFCON qualifier against Madagascar, most Ghanaians have called for his inclusion in Coach Chris Hughton's next squad.

Adding to that, the Ghana Football Association should leverage that and hand out an invitation to the former Manchester City product.



With Denis Odoi and Alidu Seidu already competing for the right-back position, the inclusion of Frimpong would add more bite to the team and give options to Coach Hughton.



Frimpong has represented the Netherlands at the under-19 youth international level and made his international debut against Armenia U19 in November 2018, and a year later, he made his U-20 debut.



LSN/OGB