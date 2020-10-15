Show them you are one of the best – Michael Osei waxes lyrical about Thomas Partey

Former Kotoko coach Michael Osei

Former Black Stars player Michael Osei has charged Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey to prove why he deserves to be labelled as one of the best midfielders in the world.

Michael Osei told www.ghanaweb.com in an interview that Partey currently ranks among the world’s elite midfielders and will prove that at Arsenal.



He extolled the qualities of Partey and offered some useful tips to him on how he can survive the tough and demanding English Premier League.



The former Kotoko coach justified that Partey’s move to Arsenal will open doors for more Ghanaian footballers to join big clubs.



“I’m very happy for him. It is good for Ghana to have one of our footballers play for a top club like Arsenal. My advice for him is that he should work extra hard and push the team to a level everyone will notice. He is one of the best midfielders in the world at the moment”.



Partey’s move to Arsenal cost the Gunners £45million and he is reported to be on a £260,000 a week salary.

Already, fans of Arsenal are praising him as the perfect replacement for club hero Patrick Vieira.



The huge expectation from Arsenal fans on Partey is likely to put some pressure on him but Michael Osei is adamant the 27-year-old will ease himself into the club and improve them drastically.



He advised him to be disciplined, apply himself and be a good ambassador for Ghana.



“We all saw him for Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. The expectations are high. People will expect more from him because Arsenal is a big club. My advice for him to be more disciplined and work extra hard. He should show the world what he’s got and make Ghanaians proud”.