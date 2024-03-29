Sierra Leonean coach dies after accident involving team’s bus

Menu ›
Sports
Fri, 29 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Sierra Leonean club, Port Authority have lost their coach, Lamin Bangura after their bus was involved in an accident.
Lamin Bangura, a former Sierra Leone international, died at the age of 59 after the accident on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.
The accident occurred when the team’s bus collided with a stationary truck on their way back from an away match in the Sierra Leone Premier League.
Bangura was rushed to a hospital in Freetown but died because of the injuries he sustained.
Six players who suffered various degrees of injuries are also undergoing treatment in Freetown.
JNA/EK
Source: www.ghanaweb.com