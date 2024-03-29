Sports

News

Business

Entertainment

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Opinions

Country
Menu
Sports
0

Sierra Leonean coach dies after accident involving team’s bus

Lamine Bangura Tte The late Lamin Bangura

Fri, 29 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sierra Leonean club, Port Authority have lost their coach, Lamin Bangura after their bus was involved in an accident.

Lamin Bangura, a former Sierra Leone international, died at the age of 59 after the accident on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

The accident occurred when the team’s bus collided with a stationary truck on their way back from an away match in the Sierra Leone Premier League.

Bangura was rushed to a hospital in Freetown but died because of the injuries he sustained.

Six players who suffered various degrees of injuries are also undergoing treatment in Freetown.

JNA/EK

Source: www.ghanaweb.com