Sierra Leonean coach dies after accident involving team’s bus

The late Lamin Bangura

Sierra Leonean club, Port Authority have lost their coach, Lamin Bangura after their bus was involved in an accident.

Lamin Bangura, a former Sierra Leone international, died at the age of 59 after the accident on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.



The accident occurred when the team’s bus collided with a stationary truck on their way back from an away match in the Sierra Leone Premier League.



Bangura was rushed to a hospital in Freetown but died because of the injuries he sustained.

Six players who suffered various degrees of injuries are also undergoing treatment in Freetown.



