Signing for Lincoln Red Imps means so much to me - Ibrahim Ayew

Former Black Stars player Ibrahim Ayew

Former Black Stars player Ibrahim Ayew is thrilled to have secured a move to Lincoln Red Imps ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season

Ayew's transfer to Lincoln Red Imps follows a successful stint with FCB Magpies, another Gibraltar-based team.



His impressive performances caught the attention of the Red Imps' management, leading them to secure his services for the upcoming campaign.



Expressing his joy about the transfer, Ayew stated, "To be signing for such a special and well-respected club means so much to me.

"There is so much history and tradition connected to the club, and I intend to use all of my experience in the game to propel Lincoln to the top, where it belongs.



"I want to do my talking on the pitch and can't wait to meet the fans and be part of the Lincoln Family when the season starts."



The decision to bring Ayew on board was heavily influenced by his standout performances during a short training period with Lincoln Red Imps.