Silvio Berlusconi: Ex-Italian Prime Minister, AC Milan owner and friend of Alhaji Grusah dead

Former Italian Prime Minister and owner of Italian giants AC Milan Silvio Berlusconi has died, reports from credible Italian news outlets confirm.

According to the reports, the President of Serie A side, AC Monza died on Monday, 12 June 2023 at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan.



Berlusconi, per Football Italian report had been on admission at the hospital since Friday where he was scheduled to undergo medical tests related to the leukemia he had been battling.



Aged 86, Berlusconi is known widely as a media tycoon, politician, and shrewd football administrator who was the brain behind the success of AC Milan.



In his football journey, Silvio Berlusconi struck up a relationship with veteran Ghanaian football administrator, Alhaji Abdul Karim Grusah.



In an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah in September 2022, Alhaji Grusah opened up on the close relationship he used to share with Berlusconi.

He added their relationship however died after Berlusconi went into full-time politics.



“It was through the 1991 World Cup. They wanted players like Gago, Emmanuel Osei Kuffour, and Emmanuel Duah. You know football is about the mafia. Berlusconi and the manager of Mardona. Berlusconi gave me money to get land. We have cleared the land. Our contact broke down when he became a politician,” he said.



