Simba SC interested in Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala - Report

Steve Mukwala Kotoko Asante Kotoko striker, Steven Mukwala

Sat, 18 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

According to reports in the Tanzanian media, Simba SC is interested in Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala.

The report states that Simba SC is preparing a deal of around $150,000 to acquire the former Vipers FC striker from the Ghanaian powerhouses.

Steven Dese Mukwala has performed admirably for Asante Kotoko after joining the team on a free transfer after leaving Ugandan team URA FC. The 23-year-old has made 22 appearances in all competitions this season and has racked up 10 goals eight in the Premier League and two in the FA Cup and five assists.

The striker has been called up to the senior national squad of Uganda for the doubleheader of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications against Tanzania thanks to his outstanding performance in the Ghana Premier League.

Simba SC is currently second in the Tanzania Premier League with 57 points after 24 games. Former Bechem United striker Augustine Okrah is part of the Simba squad.

