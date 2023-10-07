Sir Alex Ferguson's wife Cathy dies aged 84

Lady Cathy had been married to Sir Alex since 1966

Sir Alex's Ferguson's wife Lady Cathy Ferguson has died aged 84 - as Manchester United hailed her as his 'tower of strength'.

The Glaswegian mother-of-three and grandmother to 12, was described by her husband as his 'bedrock', who had had helped nurse him back to health after his stroke after he retired after 26 years at the club in 2013. They were married for almost 60 years.



The Ferguson family confirmed the news in a statement released this afternoon, which read: 'We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing yesterday of Lady Cathy Ferguson, survived by her husband, three sons, two sisters, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.'



When he announced his retirement as United manager in 2013 after an unprecedented period of success for the Red Devils, Sir Alex said: 'My wife Cathy has been the key figure throughout my career, providing a bedrock of both stability and encouragement. Words are not enough to express what this has meant to me.'

He has also described her as the only person in the world he does not answer back to.



United released a statement today which read: 'Everyone at Manchester United sends our heartfelt condolences to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family on the passing of Lady Cathy.



'Lady Cathy was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a tower of strength for Sir Alex throughout his career.'