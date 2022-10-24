0
Sister Afia vow to embark on fasting and prayers for Black Stars

Mon, 24 Oct 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Musician Sista Afia has said she will be praying for God's mercy on the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

In a Twitter post, the singer announced a two-week fast and prayer session for the Black stars.

This comes after the Ghana Football Association declared Friday, October 21, and Sunday, October 23 as national fasting days for the senior national team. Muslims were expected to fast and pray on Friday, with Christians on Sunday.

“Fasting for the Black Stars for two weeks before the World Cup,” Sista Afia wrote.

Ghana's tournament will kick off on November 24 with a crucial match against Group H favorites Portugal.

The Black Stars will then play South Korea on November 28 and Uruguay in their final group match on December 2.

The team's goal is to advance from the group stage and make it to the semi-finals for the first time.

