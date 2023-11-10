Six big misses from Black Stars squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Tariq Lamptey(L) and Thomas Partey (R)

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton has announced his 25-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Comoros and Madagascar in November 2023.

There have been several talking points from the squad that were announced on Thursday, November 9, 2023.



The list has some big returnees including Jojo Wollacott, Denis Odoi, Andre Dede Ayew, and Majeed Ashimeru.



In the same vein, there are some big names who could not make the cut, which GhanaWeb seeks to look at.



Ghana will take on Madagascar on November 17 before playing Comoros three days later in the World Cup qualifiers.



Below are some big names who missed the Black Stars squad

Thomas Partey



Thomas Partey missed out through a thigh injury. The Arsenal midfielder has been ruled out of the remainder of 2023.



Fatawu Issahaku



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been in good form for Leicester but could not be included due to the manager's preferences.



Alexander Djiku

Fenerbache defender, Alexander Djiku has picked up an injury is set to undergo assessment, hence his omission from the list.



Djiku pulled out of the last squad



Stephan Ambrocious



Black Stars defender, Stephan Ambrosius made the previous squad but could not make the cut this time.



He featured in the two games against Mexico and USA in October.

Abdul Manaf



Abdul Manarf Nurudeen has been a consistent member of the squad for a long while but the return of Joseph Wallocott and the availability of Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Rochard Ofori has disposed him out of the squad of the World Cup qualifiers



Elisha Owusu



Auxerre midfielder, Elisha Owusu, who has had decent minutes under Chris Hughton and has been a key part of his squad but he has been omitted for the qualifiers this month.



Tariq Lamptey

The Brighton and Hove Albion man is still nursing an injury suffered in October, hence, he is not available for the qualifiers.



EE/EK



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.