Six lessons learnt from Black Stars' win over Switzerland

L-R Baba Rahman, Amartey, Salisu, Inaki Williams

Doubters have been turned into believers after Otto Addo’s Black Stars delivered what was an inspiring and monstrous performance to beat and outclass 15th-ranked Switzerland 2-0 in a pre-World Cup friendly in Abu Dhani, United Arab Emirates.

Mohammed Salisu scored his debut Ghana goal with a thumping header from close range to get the Black Stars ahead before Bristol forward Antoine Semenyo finished off a blistering counter-attacking display by the Black Stars.



The match marks the conclusion of Ghana’s preparation for the World Cup which kicks off in Qatar on November 20, 2022.



Otto Addo's men exhibited a resounding and cohesive football which saw them dominate the Swiss in the game.



Here are six lessons we learned from the friendly



Ghana has a feel of what Portugal could offer



Part of the reason, Switzerland opted to play Ghana was to have a feel of what they are likely to experience in their group game against Portugal.



The game however also offered Ghana an inkling into the challenge they will face in European opponent Portugal on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Switzerland is one of the few countries who have won and lost to Portugal in the last twelve months so this exercise will clearly be of some benefit to Otto Addo’s side.



Barnieh makes a case for local players



Hearts of Oak striker, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh had his full debut for the Black Stars. The former Ghana U-20 captain has grabbed the headlines with his amazing performance against Switzerland.



His confidence in the ball, runs, link-up play, and hold-up play made a statement that in changing the narrative that local players are not good enough for the national team.



Black Stars won't struggle for support in Qatar



From the blast of the whistle to the end, the Black Stars enjoyed tremendous support from some Ghanaians in the stadium.



Whenever a Ghanaian player had a feel of the ball, the cheers and applause went high and the players clearly enjoyed it.

Due to economic and other factors, Qatar has become a home to thousands of Ghanaians who have so far demonstrated a willingness to back the team to victory.



Also, this win brings optimism around the team and the Black Stars will have, probably, all the backing from Ghanaians.



Kyereh deserves to start and must be on set-piece duties



Daniel Kofi Kyere came on in the second half and proved that he is the best set-piece taker in the squad.



Ghana got the opener through his intelligent short corner and was flicked to the far post by Kamal Sowah as Salisu head home from close range.



Aside from the set piece which makes him a suitable candidate for the first eleven, Kofi Kyereh demonstrated enough control of the ball to earn a place in the first eleven.



Salis-Owusu partnership offers new hope

Ghana played without Thomas Partey and Kudus Mohammed in midfield. Otto Addo bet on a double pivot of Elisha Owusu and Salis Samed and they delivered.



They gave the back four a proper shield and gave the team control in possession. Their ball retention prowess made the team's transition smooth and Ghana did not struggle to play out from the back.



A solid partnership that Ghana could rely on in the future.



Otto Addo starting team still not clear



Otto Addo surprised many Ghanaians with his line-up, leaving out regular names like Kamaldeen, Thomas Partey, and Kudus Mohammed in a friendly against a country ranked 15th on the FIFA rankings.



This means the gaffer is still not certain about his first names in the team sheets for the World Cup and could pull a surprise on Portugal in the first match.













