Six reasons why Frank Lampard's return is completely pointless

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard

The ex-Blues boss has made a sensational return to the Stamford Bridge dugout on an interim basis - but the move provides more questions than answers

If you're a fan of soap operas or reality TV, it's well worth tuning in to the goings on at Chelsea Football Club this season. Indeed, no-one could have foreseen the twist in the latest episode.



After Graham Potter was prematurely kicked off the show off over the weekend, a former main character is set to make a sensational return to the cast: Frank Lampard.



That's right, Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have inexplicably appointed their second interim manager in a matter of days as they continue their search for a permanent replacement for Potter - which is still in its infancy.



The move signals the return of one of the club's favourite sons in Lampard, following his stellar playing career and failed stint as manager between 2019 and 2021.



But the big question is: WHY?!



Pandering to the disgruntled fanbase



It has been reported that Boehly and Eghbali were stunned by the supporters' vociferous response to Chelsea's poor form in the latter days of Potter's reign, and appointing Lampard a this stage stinks of an attempt to appease the fanbase.

There are very few Chelsea fans on the planet who would not like to see the club legend back at Stamford Bridge in some capacity - although not necessarily as the head coach - and this PR stunt allows the ownership to curry favour without committing to anything long-term, buying themselves some time as they look to recover what has been a farcical first 11 months at the helm.



There are big names available right now



The decision not to appoint a permanent manager immediately - especially when such outstanding candidates are available - is highly questionable.



Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique are the leading contenders at this stage. They are elite managers who are currently out of work and therefore should be achievable targets for a swift appointment.



It has been reported that Nagelsmann would like some time off having been sacked by Bayern, but it sounds as though he is sufficiently intrigued by the Chelsea job to can those plans.



Striking now would give either coach a good chunk of time to get to grips with the squad and implement their ideas before devising a transfer strategy at the end of the season.



Both men also have experience in the latter stages of the Champions League - Chelsea's last hope of silverware AND qualification for next season's competition. Luis Enrique even won the competition in 2015.

Potentially throwing away UCL chance



Lampard's Champions League record understandably makes for short reading, but Chelsea's last-16 demolition at the hands of eventual winners Bayern Munich in 2020 will not fill fans with confidence ahead of this year's quarter-final showdown with Real Madrid.



Granted, Lampard negotiated two group stages - despite the odd scare - but the last eight is a completely different stage, one that appears far beyond Lampard's comfort zone.



As far-fetched as it may be, Chelsea's could really do with another miraculous Champions League triumph, not only to qualify for next season's competition but to guarantee the financial security to bankroll more success.



It feels highly unlikely that Lampard will be the man to deliver that dream run.



What about Bruno Saltor?!



Bruno Saltor must be completely baffled by the latest news.

Potter's assistant has only just been appointed as interim manager himself, but is already set to find himself out of the job as Boehly and Eghbali go rogue.



His first game in charge was pretty encouraging, too, as Chelsea held Liverpool to a goalless draw - a game they really should have won.



Lampard's on a downward trajectory



In truth, Lampard's managerial career has been on a downward trajectory since he guided a youthful Chelsea squad to a top-four finish at the end of the 2019-20 campaign, despite a transfer embargo.



The nadir came in January when he was sacked by Everton in the midst of a relegation dogfight that the Toffees owners clearly felt they were going to lose. He left Goodison Park with a win percentage of 27%.



It is a nice story, and the best outcome would be for him to pick up some decent results, haul the Blues out of mid-table and leave after a job well done and with his reputation restored.



But there are huge question marks over whether he has the experience or quality as coach to do what Potter and Thomas Tuchel before him failed to.

Why not keep Graham Potter?!



Bringing Lampard back to the club should intensify scrutiny around the decision to sack Potter in the first place.



While the hierarchy may have felt his position had become untenable amid fan disgruntlement, Potter was surely better placed to turn Chelsea's form around in the final weeks of the season - and the signs of recovery were there.



Despite his inexperience in the competition, he demonstrated his tactical nous in the Champions League last 16 as his side knocked out Borussia Dortmund - who had won every game they'd played in 2023 to that point - in a stirring second leg.



If Lampard was the alternative for the remainder of the season, surely it would have been more logical to give Potter the rest of the campaign and make a considered judgement call when all was said and done at the end of May.