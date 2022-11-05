Six surprising names in Otto Addo's 55-provisional man squad

L-R Kamal Sowah, Dauda Mohammed, Patrick Kpozo, Mudasiru Salidu, Kasim Adams, Ibrahim Imoro

Black Stars coach Otto Addo named his 55-man provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup on Friday, November 4, 2022.

The tall list has many unexpected names as well as some big-name returns that have been topical.



The squad will be pruned down to 26 a week to the World Cup.



GhanaWeb takes a look into six players many least expected to be in the squad.



Dauda Mohammed



The former Asante Kotoko player's inclusion comes as a surprise because he was one of the names many least expected in Otto's list.



The striker currently plays for Tenerife, where he has scored and provided an assist in 10 games this season.

Kamal Sowah



The Club Brugge forward has been exceptional this season in both the Belgian League and the Champions League.



Kamal Sowah had declined opportunities to play for Black Stars, hence, not many predicted to see his name among the provisional squad.



Although his call-up excites many Ghanaians, it also comes as a huge surprise.



Patrick Kpozo



Sherif Tiraspol left back, Patrick Kpozo has earned his maiden Black Stars call-up after his impressive performances for the Moldovan champions this season.

His performance against Manchester United highlights how good he has been this season.



Despite his form, many doubted the former Inter Allies man could earn an invitation to the Black Stars, and surprisingly he did.



Kasim Adams



FC Basel defender, Kasim Adams, surprisingly had his name on the provisional list.



Adams was a regular member of the Black Stars until he had a dip in form after the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



He has found his feet at Basel and has made his return at the time many least expected due to the abundant options Ghana have in defence.

Mudasiru Salifu



The Sherif Tiraspol midfielder has had 2022 to remember. From playing at the Bab Yara Stadium for Kotoko to making his debut in the Europa League, and playing with some of the very best in football at Old Trafford.



In addition, he has earned his first Black Stars call-up after managing to break into Tiraspol's first team.



He has been sensational for the Moldovan side, but his call-up comes as a surprise due to Ghana's midfield options.



Imoro Ibrahim



The former Asante Kotoko left-back has been impressive for his new side Al Hilal, helping them to secure a group-stage qualification in the CAF Champions League.

Despite his form, his call-up is one of six that dropped his jaws.



