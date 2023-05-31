Skipper Gyan's penalty miss, 51st goal: Relive Black Stars vs. US friendly in 2017

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Tuesday, May 30, announced that the Black Stars will face off with the national team of the USA in October this year.

In an official communique, the GFA said the friendly will be played on October 17.



“The U.S.A first face Germany on Saturday, October 14 in Hartford, Conn. Kickoff from Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET and the match will be broadcast live on TNT and Telemundo and streamed on Max and Peacock.



"The Yanks will later player the Black Stars of Ghana three days later, in its first visit to GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn. TNT and Universo will televise the match with Max and Peacock streaming at 8 p.m. ET, followed by kickoff at 8:30 p.m. ET,” parts of a communique on the website of the Ghana FA said on Tuesday.



The last time the two sides met in a friendly was in 2017 with the game ending 2 - 1 in favour of the Americans.



Asamoah Gyan missed a penalty when the score was at 1 - 0 before the Americans went 2 - 0 up.



Gyan made up with a spectacular freekick to pull one back for the Black Stars. That goal happened to be his 51st for the Black Stars.

