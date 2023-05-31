0
Menu
Sports

Skipper Gyan's penalty miss, 51st goal: Relive Black Stars vs. US friendly in 2017

Video Archive
Wed, 31 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Tuesday, May 30, announced that the Black Stars will face off with the national team of the USA in October this year.

In an official communique, the GFA said the friendly will be played on October 17.

“The U.S.A first face Germany on Saturday, October 14 in Hartford, Conn. Kickoff from Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET and the match will be broadcast live on TNT and Telemundo and streamed on Max and Peacock.

"The Yanks will later player the Black Stars of Ghana three days later, in its first visit to GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn. TNT and Universo will televise the match with Max and Peacock streaming at 8 p.m. ET, followed by kickoff at 8:30 p.m. ET,” parts of a communique on the website of the Ghana FA said on Tuesday.

The last time the two sides met in a friendly was in 2017 with the game ending 2 - 1 in favour of the Americans.

Asamoah Gyan missed a penalty when the score was at 1 - 0 before the Americans went 2 - 0 up.

Gyan made up with a spectacular freekick to pull one back for the Black Stars. That goal happened to be his 51st for the Black Stars.

Relive the action from the last Ghana-US friendly



You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:





Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:







SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Otumfuo destools 96-year-old Antoahene who reigned for over 20 years
‘I will file for the flagbearership’ - Bawumia tells NPP supporters in Hohoe
Joe Biden asks Uganda to repeal new anti-LGBTQ law
Ibrahim Mahama directs traffic as he transports giant mining trucks up north
Stan Dogbe shares evidence of Ghana's ambulance put up for sale in Dubai
NPP is an Akan party whether we like it or not! – Party activist booms
Kumawu by-election: Bonaa commends Dampare, police for 'peaceful' election
Ashanti NPP angry with Napo over his anti-party comments
Ashanti Kingdom existed before the formation of Ghana - Historian
Akufo-Addo extols Bawumia
Related Articles: