0
Menu
Sports

Skyy FC coach Christian Lokko slams Dreams FC's performance in FA Cup semifinal

Christian Lokko 34556657 Skyy FC coach Christian Lokko

Sun, 14 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Skyy FC coach Christian Lokko has slammed Dreams FC's performance in their FA Cup semifinal clash on Sunday, saying that the Premier Division side were below par.

Dreams FC advanced to the FA Cup final for the first time, defeating Skyy FC 2-1 in a match where the Division One side had more possession.

Dreams took the lead early through Sylvester Simba, and Ali Huzaif doubled their advantage before the break. Skyy pulled one back in the second half, but they could not find an equalizer.

Despite the defeat, Lokko was proud of his side's performance and believes that they were the better team on the day.

"If you want to watch real football, we played the real football," he told StarTimes. "Division One and this is Premier Division but if you are from outside and you don't know you will think we are the Premier side. We played better. We're not disgraced."

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo