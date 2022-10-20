Slavko Matic: Hearts confirms Serbian tactician as new head coach

Slavko Matic

Source: GNA

Accra Hearts of Oak has confirmed Serbian tactician Slavko Matic, as the substantive Head Coach of the club for a two-year period.

The 46-year old is expected to commence work with the Ghanaian club on Thursday, October 20.



Matić is a holder of the UEFA Pro Licence and played for OFK Beograd, Spartak Moscow, PFC Slavia Sofia and PFC CSKA Sofia.



He has vast experience having managed clubs in Europe and in the Asia.



He replaces Samuel Boadu, who ended his marriage in a mutual agreement with management last month.

Matic would be assisted by David Ocloo, who was appointed in October to guide the team in the CAF Confederation Cup.



This would be Matic’s first job with an African side after previously coaching teams in Serbia, China and Qatar among others.



Matic last coached Septemvri and played 29 matches, where he won 12 times, drew 7 and lost 10 early this year.