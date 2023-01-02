Slavko Matic announces Hearts of Oak squad for Bechem United encounter

Hearts of Oak head coach, Slavko Matic

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Slavko Matic has named his squad for their matchday 10 encounter against Bechem United.

The Phobians will host the Hunters at the Cape Coast Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.



Hearts of Oak will be looking forward to maintaining their unbeaten streak since the appointment of Matic.



However, the team will be without Gladson Awako, Suraj Seidu, Konadu Yiadom, Denis Korsah, and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh due to their involvement in the Black Galaxies preparations ahead of the CHAN tournament in Algeria.



Below is Hearts of Oak's squad for the game:



Goalkeepers

Eric Ofori Antwi



Richmond Ayi



Defenders



Samuel Inkoom



Rashid Okine

Zakaria Yakubu



Robert Addo



Caleb Amankwah



Midfielders



Glid Otanga

Eric Esso



Amankwah Baafi



Ibrahim Salifu



Enoch Asubonteng



Benjamin Yorke

Strikers



Kwado Obeng Jr



Isaac Mensah



Yassan Outaching



Gideon Asante