Slavko Matic is still our coach - Hearts of Oak midfielder Eric Esso

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Slavko Matic

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Eric Esso, has reiterated that Serbian manager, Slavko Matic, is still their head coach despite not being in the dugout for the Super Clash.

The Serbian manager was asked to step outside by the Accra Hearts of Oak hierarchy for the Super Clash against Asante Kotoko following the protest from the supporters at the club's training facility on Friday, March 3, 2023.



In Matic's advance, assistant coach David Ocloo took charge and won the matchday 20 game against Asante Kotoko through Konadu Yiadom's 56th-minute goal at the Accra Sports Stadium.



But amidst reports that Matic has stepped down from his role, Eric Esso who captained Hearts of Oak against Asante Kotoko has said that he is still at post.



“It’s not easy but as coach Matic is at home, he communicates. He has never stepped down, he is still the head coach,” Eric Esso said as quoted by footballghana.

Accra Hearts of Oak are now 4th on the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League after beating rivals Asante Kotoko on matchday 20 which was used to honour Akufo-Addo as the President's Cup.



The Phobian's next game will be at the Bibiani Park against Gold Stars on matchday 21.



