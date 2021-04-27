Slovakia: Benson Anang nets own goal in loss to Bratislava

Tue, 27 Apr 2021 Source: Football Ghana
Ghanaian defender, Benson Anang, scored an own goal in MSK Zilina's 3-2 defeat to Bratislava.
The unfortunate incident happened in the 19th minute, giving the visitors the lead.
They then doubled their advantage through Ratao in the 38th minute.
The hosts got back into the game in the 43rd minute via Minarik's goal. Bernat levelled matters in the 54th minute and Weiss regained the lead for the away team in the 86th minute.
Zilina are currently 4th in the Slovakian top flight and Bratislava are top of the log.
