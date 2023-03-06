0
‘Slow but sure’ – Caleb Amankwah reacts after Hearts of Oak win against Asante Kotoko

32745819.295 Caleb Amankwah featured in the win against Kotoko on Sunday

Mon, 6 Mar 2023

Hearts of Oak defender Caleb Amankwah has expressed his joy after beating Asante Kotoko on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Ghana Premier League's biggest fixture, the Super Clash, took place this afternoon, with the Phobians securing the bragging right on home turf.

Aside the bragging rights and three points, the Phobians clinched the President Cup title for the second time running after a 1-0 win over the Porcupine Warriors.

Konadu Yiadom’s strike in the 57th minute mark propelled the rainbow boys to victory.

After the game, the defender took to social media to express his joy following their triumph over their sworn rivals.

“TG. Slow but Sure! +3” he tweeted.





Despite the defeat, Asante Kotoko are ahead of Hearts of Oak on the Ghana Premier League table but tied on 31 points with Hearts of Oak who are 5th on the log.
