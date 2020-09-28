Snubbed Mubarak Wakaso delighted to seal play-offs spot with Jiangsu Suning

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has expressed readiness ahead of the start of the Chinese Super League play-offs next month after ending the regular season with a win.

The midfielder, who was ignored by Ghana Coach CK Akonnor in the latest squad for the friendly against Mali, lasted the entire duration as ten-man Jiangsu Suning beat Shenshen 1-0 to finish second in Group A.



"+3 to the next stage time to refresh also to rebuild the mind and the body. bravo guys," he posted on Twitter.



Brazilian forward Alex Teixeira netted the only goal of the game in the 28th minute.



This season the Chinese Super League had to be grouped following the enforced break by COVID-19.

The regular season ended over the weekend with the play-offs expected to start on October 16.



The winner of the competition will play in the Club World Cup to be hosted in China.





