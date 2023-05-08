2
'So good you should watch it twice' - FIFA hails Kwadwo Asamoah's 2014 assist vs Portugal

Mon, 8 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

FIFA, the world governing body for football, has taken to Twitter to praise Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah for his impressive assist to Asamoah Gyan during the 2014 World Cup's 2-1 final Group G stage game defeat to Portugal.

The video of the assist, which was posted on FIFA's official Twitter handle, has been viewed and shared widely by fans of the game.

The match between Ghana and Portugal in the 2014 World Cup was a crucial game for both teams.

Portugal took the lead in the 31st minute through a goal from a John Boye own goal, but Ghana responded quickly with Gyan's goal in the 57th minute.

Asamoah's assist was a moment of brilliance that showcased his exceptional technical ability and vision. The pass was perfectly placed, allowing Gyan head in with ease.

Despite Ghana's valiant efforts, they were unable to find a winner, and the match ended in a 2-1 victory for Portugal courtesy of an 80th minute Ronaldo goal.

The defeat meant that Ghana were eliminated from the tournament, while Portugal finished third in the group and were also elminated.

