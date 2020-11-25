Soccabet, Fashion Connect Africa distribute 70,000 nose masks to Nsawam, Winneba residents

Victoria Michaels, Chief Executive Officer of Fashion Connect Africa

Betting giants, Soccabet and Fashion Connect Africa on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, donated over 70,000 nose masks to some persons in deprived communities.

Staff and volunteers from Soccabet and Fashion Connect Africa visited Nsawam in the Eastern Region and Winneba in the Central Region where they handed out Ghana Health Service approved nose masks to some residents.



The exercise forms part of a collaborative effort by the two firms to combat the spread of the coronavirus by distributing one million nose masks to persons in underprivileged communities.



Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the donation, Victoria Michaels, the Chief Executive Officer of Fashion Connect Africa said the ultimate aim of the donations is to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.



She reiterated the need for corporate institutions like her outfit and Soccabet to assist the government in dealing with the pandemic.



“This project is to help protect people from contacting coronavirus. We so far have distributed over 70,000 nose masks and this one is in collaboration with Soccabet. When we arrived here most people did not have their face masks which was quite alarming. We also realized that the government has done his part but they have not reached everywhere so we decided to collaborate with Soccabet to do this”.

She also commended Soccabet for their willingness to impact positively on the lives of people and help battle the virus.



“Soccabet have been very supportive. They have supported us in various ways and I want to express our profound gratitude to them”, she said.



She advised the beneficiaries to wear the face masks and also adhere strictly to the other preventive protocols.



“Everyone is at risk of contracting this virus so when we give the nose mask don’t put it under your pillow, wear them so that everyone around you can be protected. Please accept this gift from us and put it to good use”, she said.



