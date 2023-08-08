Soccer For Dreamers presents kits to Ghana Skate Soccer Federation

Soccer For Dreamers is an NGO committed to helping young sportsmen and women

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

Soccer For Dreamers, an NGO that has over the past few days donated to abled sportsmen and women has shifted some attention to disabled sports and practitioners by presenting some items to the Ghana Skate Soccer Federation.

After watching the disabled show their skills and talent at UTC, Accra Central, where they train, the organisers of Soccer For Dreamers; Baruch, Jed, and Kayden Akwaboah and their mum, Sylvia were touched and offered them another opportunity to browse and find opportunity by joining the Ubuntu Online Academy.



Mr. Stephane Lecosson, the Ghana Country Director of Soccer For Dreamers said their aim and goal is to support the vulnerable and cannot sit and watch as people suffer when they can help or do something about it.



He hinted that they will soon reach out to the Ghana National Amputee Team who are preparing for the first African Para Games to be hosted in Accra, Ghana



He said they cannot do all so their example should inspire others to help.



“We serve humanity through soccer, the passion of many people” he expressed.





Mr. Albert K. Frimpong, President of the Ghana Skate Soccer Association and the International Federation of Skate Soccer (IFSS) said he was highly impressed likewise his players and they thank Soccer for Dreamers for their wonderful donation of jerseys, pants and hoses.



Soccer For Dreamers recently launched an online app and site for young and old sportsmen and women who wish to learn so many things in education, employment and others – Ubuntu Online Academy is free.



