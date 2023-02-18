Soccer for Dreamers donates menstrual cups, other sporting accessories to female footballers

Some female footballers in Ghana have been given education on how to reach the very apex of their careers without being inhibited by their gender and menstrual cycle.

At the Ghana Football Association headquarters in Accra on Friday, February 17, US-based sports charity organization, Soccer for Dreamers donated menstrual cups and other health kits to some female footballers to aid their careers.



The colourful event was also laced with a nutritional talk to young footballers on how they can use dieting to enhance their careers.



The donation is the latest instalment of the help Soccer for Dreamers has been giving to young footballers across the country.



Last year Soccer for Dreamers made a donation to selected Under-17 clubs in Tema and Kumasi.



Speaking to GhanaWeb at this year’s event, Sylvia Akwaboah who is the president of Soccer for Dreamers said, “the menstrual cups are just another way for them to manage their periods. We realize that pads are very expensive and when we started the project last year one of the things that touched my heartstrings was that the coordinators were telling me that sometimes the girls cannot go to training because they can’t afford the pads. Nobody should not be able to go to school or training because they cannot afford a pad to manage their menstruation. So we thought we have to give them the menstrual cups because it is a sustainable way of managing their periods. The menstrual cups if looked after well can last for 10 years. It is about the price of a year’s supply of pads and it can last for 10 years. They can go to school, they can go to training and they don’t have to live a life of limits. So this is why we gave it to them, we are trying to help these girls and empower them to do what they love to do.”



Some of the young female footballers who were beneficiaries of the menstrual cups told GhanaWeb they were elated to get the kit and that it would take a huge burden off them as far as paying for pads are concerned.

Nana Akosua Agyeman of Anlo Ladies FC who spoke to GhanaWeb said the education given by Soccer for Dreamers before the donation was very valuable.



“The education today was very good. Every girl child needs to hear this. In women’s football, it is not easy, having your period and training or playing in the sun so if you don’t get protected by using quality sanitary pads, and menstrual caps you will fall into difficulty.”



Meanwhile, Sylvia Akwaboah has revealed that this is the first of two events and donations that Soccer for Dreamers will undertake this year with the second coming sometime later in the year.



The event The GFA, Rotary Club of Livingston NJ, Kicknsticks Millburn NJ, Redbulls Academy, Codams Gifts& Cards, Accra, FrynBake Tema, Jenny’s Drinks, Tema.



The event was coordinated by the Ghana representative of Soccer for Dreamers Stéphane Lécosson.





About Soccer for Dreamers



The foundation which is co-founded by three siblings, Jed, Baruch, and Kayden Akwaboah with the support of clubs and individuals in the United States collected many footballs, sheen guards, and boots among other kits for some juvenile clubs in Ghana.



According to the Mission statement as captured on their website, www.soccerfordreamers.com it says “Our mission is to support underprivileged athletic groups in underserved areas in Ghana. We aim to do this through fundraising, procuring athletic gear, and running health and educational programmes for these kids to help them maximise their potential.”







