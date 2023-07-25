Soccer for Dreamers keen on developing football in Ghana

Source: GNA

Soccer for Dreamers, a Non-Governmental Organization based in the USA has pledged its commitment to support talented footballers get access to the needed gear and facilities to play the sport.

The mission began with a partnership with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to donate football gear to female Division One clubs that are competing in the Women’s Regional Championship at Kyebi.



Speaking at the event, Madam Sylvia Akwaboah, President of Soccer for Dreamers expressed her excitement having played a part in GFA’s agenda of developing football in the country.



She said the group was committed to extending support not only in Accra but also outside the capital.



She said their experience in some communities in Ghana drew their attention to how young footballers struggled to afford boots and other football equipment.



“Our dream is not to help only the men, but the women as well. We want to build the popularity of women’s football in Ghana and hopefully one day we will see some of you at the World Cup,” she said.



As part of impacting positively in female footballers, Soccer for Dreamers launched a flagship programme, dubbed the “UBUNTU online academy” to give footballers a better life after their careers.

The platform would provide training on how to get into employment and also help with entrepreneurship abilities.



Mr. Linford Asamoah, Chairman of the Eastern Regional Football Association said he was excited with the step the organization had taken to support female footballers in the country.



“I believe strongly that what the organization has done is a great initiative for the development of football,” he added.



He said the partnership with the football body would grow to help develop grassroots football.



Mr. Jed Akwaboah, a 17-year-old footballer and co-founder of Soccer for Dreamers also said “After going to Accra last year, I thought it was important for us to come to a different region to donate boots and different types of football gear. So it was a great success today.”



Soccer for Dreams since 2022 has changed the lives of many football lovers in Ghana through their mission of giving them the very best of experiences in their career.

Some items donated to the teams are boots, gloves, balls, menstrual cups, shin guards, bags, jerseys, and many others.



The teams that benefited are Kotoku Rush Ladies, Anlo Ladies, FC Epiphany, Sea Lions FC, Jonina Ladies FC, and Hassport Ladies FC.







