Soccer for Dreamers supports Gomoa Sports for Change with footballs, jerseys, training kits, other equipment

A Non-Governmental Organization, Soccer for Dreamers partnered with the Ghana Football Association on Friday, July 29, 2022 to donate footballs, jerseys, football boots and other equipment to the Gomoa Sports for Change in Awutu, Central Region.

The gesture by the US-based organization forms part of its resolve to support talented footballers and expose them to the best equipment and facilities necessary for their development.



Among the items donated to the football club are boots, balls, training kits and others to the Awutu-based club.



Receiving the donation, Stephen Nyarko, the coach of Gomoa Sports for Change, conveyed his appreciation to Soccer for Dreamers.



He emphasized that the donated items would be used to n help the players fulfill their dreams of becoming professional footballers.



“As an NGO we don’t have so much gear to help the players to work so as we’ve received these things we are going to use it to help the children to gain more experience through sports,” Stephen Nyarko told GhanaWeb.

Soccer for Dreamers has been transforming the lives of numerous football enthusiasts in Ghana since 2022, providing support in the areas of equipment, knowledge and expertise.



Their donations have included various items such as boots, gloves, balls, menstrual cups, shin guards, bags, and jerseys, among others.



JNA