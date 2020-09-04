Sports News

Sochaux offer €200,000 to sign Werder Bremen striker Jonah Osabutey on loan

Jonah Osabutey

French Ligue 2 side Sochaux have offered €200,000 to sign Ghana youth star Jonah Osabutey on loan from Werder Bremen.

The 21-year-old is set for another loan spell after excelling at Belgian Jupiler League side Royal Mouscron last season.



His five goals in 22 appearances earned him the club's Player of the Year award.

In the 2018/2019 season, he recorded a glut of goals with 12 from 27 league matches for the Werder Bremen II side in the Regionalliga.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.