Social media killing careers of footballers - Dan Quaye

Former Ghana international, Dan Quaye

Former Ghana international, Dan Quaye has said that the constant usage of social media is slowly affecting the careers of footballers.

The Accra Hearts of Oak legend stated that players of his generation excelled greatly in their careers because they were using all their spare time to train and perfect their craft.



However, he has observed that the footballers of this generation prefer to be on social media during their free periods than to use it for personal training and that shows in their performances on matchdays.



“We used to train even on matchdays but now, they prefer to be on social media than to focus on their career. They will be on social media and get exhausted for games,” Dan Quaye said as quoted by footballghana.



Dan Quaye also lashed out at Accra Hearts of Oak players stating that they have lowered the standards of the club.



“The quality of the players is below standard. We excelled with Hearts of Oak because of self-training but the current players are lazy,” Dan Quaye added.



