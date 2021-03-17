Social media reacts to Asante Kotoko signing another Brazilian player in less than a year

Michael Vinicius has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Kotoko

Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, announced the signing of another Brazilian international, Michael Vinicius Silva de Morais, after the signing of Fabio Gama dos Santos in October 2020.

Vinicius, a 27-year-old striker, joins the Porcupine Warriors on a two-and-a-half-year deal that will see him boost up the club’s attack machinery for the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League Season.



His transfer has been met with massive reactions as the club’s fans and football lovers alike have taken to social media to express what they make of the transfer.

See some social media reactions to Kotoko’s signing of Vinicius below:



