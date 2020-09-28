Social media reacts to Daniel Amartey's outstanding performance against Man City

Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey, has been applauded for his performance in Leicester City's match day three victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
Leicester City reacted well to their Carabao Cup defeat to Arsenal in midweek after thumping Manchester City 5-2 at their own backyard.
Jamie Vardy's hattrick, a goal each from James Maddison did the job for the Foxes while Riyad Mahrez and Nathan Ake got the consolation goals for Manchester City
Daniel Amartey had his second start of the season but the first in the English Premier League after suffering a major injury set 23 months ago and people can't stop talking about his performance against the Citizens.
He made 38 touches and 6 clearances, which were more than any player from either team on the pitch.
Social media users have reacted to Amartey's performance on Sunday, September, 27 against City, and GhanaWeb has compiled some of the tweets below:
After that performance Daniel amartey has a future with us— jack st clair (@jstcla_) September 27, 2020
Daniel amartey has been involved with two wins against city— Ed (@Inseguro0) September 27, 2020
Make of that what you will
Daniel Amartey's first game since October 2018 vs West Ham. Today he started VS Manchester City. Great to see him back as he helped his side to a 5-2 win. ???????? pic.twitter.com/jtBs1I3R4A— Sahara Football (@SaharaFootball) September 27, 2020
The Man City and Leicester teams are out...
Riyad Mahrez starts, John Stones out injured so Eric Garcia starts.— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 27, 2020
Daniel Amartey earns a rare start for Leicester.
Full teams: https://t.co/5GQaQO5cre#bbcfootball #MCILEI pic.twitter.com/uJNgwz8DaR
Daniel Amartey made his first appearance for Leicester City in 23-months after breaking his ankle in October 2018.
Welcome back, Dan. ????????????????????
Show him some ?????? pic.twitter.com/QVSCxDyXyd— Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) September 24, 2020
And can we talk about this player, Daniel Amartey!!— SuperSpartan (@halo2705) September 27, 2020
It’s like we have a brand new player!! Amazing performance again! #LEIMCI pic.twitter.com/MIoDqg3B58
Daniel Amartey did really well. Solid 90 mins and more to come from him.— Christopher Nimley (@ChristopherNim8) September 27, 2020
What a win, what a performance. Vardy ruthless. Tielemans and Castagne brilliant. Maddison stunning impact.
Everyone else, to a man, sublime.— James Sharpe (@TheSharpeEnd) September 27, 2020
And Rodgers, for all the early concern, spot-on. Only criticism is Vardy should have come off sooner.#LCFC
And can we talk about this player, Daniel Amartey!!— SuperSpartan (@halo2705) September 27, 2020
It’s like we have a brand new player!! Amazing performance again! #LEIMCI pic.twitter.com/MIoDqg3B58
Daniel Amartey had a decent outing on his return to the pitch against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium today. He was simple, tidy and solid at the back.— @Agbakpedom (@Dom91204346) September 27, 2020
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Toku, Sowah hit brace, Ayew, Kyereh, Dwamena score for clubs
- Ghana coach C.K Akonnor congratulates Daniel Amartey on 'strong' EPL comeback
- Defender Lamine Moro scores to power Young Africans SC to victory
- Kudus Mohammed’s sensational start to Ajax’s career surprises Quincy Promes
- Ajax star Kudus Mohammed praises team character in victory over Vitesse
- Read all related articles