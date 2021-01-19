Social media reacts to Kotoko's partnership deal with Southampton

Asante Kotoko partners with Southampton

Ghanaians on social media particularly microblogging site Twitter have reacted to the announced partnership between Asante Kotoko and English Premier League side, Southampton.

The two clubs announced the partnership deal on their Twitter pages on the morning of Tuesday, January 19, 2021.



The partnership means that Asante Kotoko will benefit from Southampton's International Football Programme.



Fans of Asante Kotoko and some sports journalists in the country have reacted happily to the partnership deal and GhanaWeb has compiled some of the tweets for you.



"Kotoko was here 10 years ago with Sunderland. All looked smooth with Baah Nuako and co making trips to the Stadium of Light and more. Then Kotoko pressed the usual self-destruct button and boom. Everything reversed, sullied, and finally crashed," Sports journalist Saddick Adams 'Obama' tweeted.



The Kotoko and Southampton deal means KDB and Bruno Fernandes will be the 2nd and 3rd best midfielders after Fabio Gama when Kotoko visits???? — Twilight??????????????? (@obiaabaeny3) January 19, 2021

Kotoko striking a partnership with Southampton only means Dany Ings to the GPL. Can't wait ???? — Mr Pr?ssd?nt???????? (@Opresii__) January 19, 2021

Dear @SouthamptonFC , kindly follow @AsanteKotoko_SC on our social media as well. We have done exactly and so, should you also. Together we shall be great, for center backs, you can count on us, we have @HabibMo17 , @officialGaniyu . You can count on them — Gabryl Konadu Yiadom (@gabrielkonadu92) January 19, 2021

Danny Ings to Kotoko ????.. #Southampton officially becomes my 2nd team in England. I knew we had a connection after they beat LiVARpool ???? https://t.co/u9fz2yaH7E — Y.G Adu-Ampomah (@i_am_gyamfi) January 19, 2021

Now way Kotoko partner Southampton di3 @AccraGtOlympics for partner Real Madrid ???????????? — The Best Dstv/Gotv Plug????????????????????????????? (@samuel_elinam) January 19, 2021

I am happy kotoko has signed a partnership deal with Southampton I believe both clubs will benefit from this deal unlike what happened with Sunderland.



Ghana first — ReaLest Boss ® ???? ???? (@Mrpac_TL) January 19, 2021

Herrr so SOUTHAMPTON is intentionally using KOTOKO to be popular in Ghana & Africa.



Smart deal ???? — Wise (@DicksonKwakuAm1) January 19, 2021