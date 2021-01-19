Social media reacts to Kotoko's partnership deal with Southampton

Ghanaians on social media particularly microblogging site Twitter have reacted to the announced partnership between Asante Kotoko and English Premier League side, Southampton.
The two clubs announced the partnership deal on their Twitter pages on the morning of Tuesday, January 19, 2021.
The partnership means that Asante Kotoko will benefit from Southampton's International Football Programme.
Fans of Asante Kotoko and some sports journalists in the country have reacted happily to the partnership deal and GhanaWeb has compiled some of the tweets for you.
"Kotoko was here 10 years ago with Sunderland. All looked smooth with Baah Nuako and co making trips to the Stadium of Light and more. Then Kotoko pressed the usual self-destruct button and boom. Everything reversed, sullied, and finally crashed," Sports journalist Saddick Adams 'Obama' tweeted.
See some of the tweets below:
The Kotoko and Southampton deal means KDB and Bruno Fernandes will be the 2nd and 3rd best midfielders after Fabio Gama when Kotoko visits????— Twilight??????????????? (@obiaabaeny3) January 19, 2021
.@premierleague side @SouthamptonFC have announced international partnership with @AsanteKotoko_SC ????????.
Over the course of the partnership, Southampton will support the development of Asante Kotoko’s strategy both on and off the pitch. pic.twitter.com/qHcRB9Zode— NUHU Adams ™? (@NuhuAdams_) January 19, 2021
Kotoko striking a partnership with Southampton only means Dany Ings to the GPL. Can't wait ????— Mr Pr?ssd?nt???????? (@Opresii__) January 19, 2021
Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko have announced a partnership with English Premier League club, Southampton. #GhanameetsEngland pic.twitter.com/aL58VgW7vD— GhanaWeb Sports (@GhanawebSports) January 19, 2021
Dear @SouthamptonFC , kindly follow @AsanteKotoko_SC on our social media as well. We have done exactly and so, should you also. Together we shall be great, for center backs, you can count on us, we have @HabibMo17 , @officialGaniyu . You can count on them— Gabryl Konadu Yiadom (@gabrielkonadu92) January 19, 2021
Ghana's @AsanteKotoko_SC partners with UK's @SouthamptonFC.
????????????pic.twitter.com/52sLgIPV8b— AfricanMinds.Net (@AfricanMinds) January 19, 2021
Asante Kotoko is elated to announce a partnership with Southampton FC .— Asante Kotoko Supporters (@AsanteKotokoSu1) January 19, 2021
This groundbreaking partnership seeks to plug Kotoko into Southampton and ensure a sustainable development. #AKSC #Ariseletsbuild pic.twitter.com/gUYc07Y1o9
Danny Ings to Kotoko ????.. #Southampton officially becomes my 2nd team in England. I knew we had a connection after they beat LiVARpool ???? https://t.co/u9fz2yaH7E— Y.G Adu-Ampomah (@i_am_gyamfi) January 19, 2021
Now way Kotoko partner Southampton di3 @AccraGtOlympics for partner Real Madrid ????????????— The Best Dstv/Gotv Plug????????????????????????????? (@samuel_elinam) January 19, 2021
I am happy kotoko has signed a partnership deal with Southampton I believe both clubs will benefit from this deal unlike what happened with Sunderland.— ReaLest Boss ® ???? ???? (@Mrpac_TL) January 19, 2021
Ghana first
Southampton Football Club is delighted to welcome Asante Kotoko SC, one of the leading professional clubs in Africa, to its growing portfolio of International Club Partners. pic.twitter.com/H0N1rhJyqk— Macall Mensah (@Macall_Mensah) January 19, 2021
Herrr so SOUTHAMPTON is intentionally using KOTOKO to be popular in Ghana & Africa.— Wise (@DicksonKwakuAm1) January 19, 2021
Smart deal ????
Good news for Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Asanteman in a whole.— FATI AMARYA BA, GONJA (@FB33ma) January 19, 2021
A partnership deal with one of the top giant in the English Premiership, Southampton.
????????????????????????????????????
#SportsCenter #TheRoyalsArmy pic.twitter.com/zdiwT4gZuS
Southampton FC nso mo pre dodo! Time no nso y?! Anyway, you'd enjoy every moment of your affiliation with the biggest football club in Ghana, historically, one of the greatest in Africa. Akwaaba! https://t.co/66COq75Vx1— The Fabolous Saint! (@domynych) January 19, 2021
Introducing @SouthamptonFC welcomes @AsanteKotoko_SC— Ohene-Bampoe Brenya (@obbampoegh) January 19, 2021
pic.twitter.com/Mot0distz3
