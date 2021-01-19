0
Menu
Sports

Social media reacts to Kotoko's partnership deal with Southampton

Asante Kotoko Partners With Southampton.jpeg Asante Kotoko partners with Southampton

Tue, 19 Jan 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians on social media particularly microblogging site Twitter have reacted to the announced partnership between Asante Kotoko and English Premier League side, Southampton.

The two clubs announced the partnership deal on their Twitter pages on the morning of Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

The partnership means that Asante Kotoko will benefit from Southampton's International Football Programme.

Fans of Asante Kotoko and some sports journalists in the country have reacted happily to the partnership deal and GhanaWeb has compiled some of the tweets for you.

"Kotoko was here 10 years ago with Sunderland. All looked smooth with Baah Nuako and co making trips to the Stadium of Light and more. Then Kotoko pressed the usual self-destruct button and boom. Everything reversed, sullied, and finally crashed," Sports journalist Saddick Adams 'Obama' tweeted.

See some of the tweets below:



























Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: