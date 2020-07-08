Social media trolls ex-Ghana goalkeeper George Owu for alleged age cheating after turning 38

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Former Black Stars goalkeeper George Owu has gone viral on Twitter for the wrong reason on his 38th birthday.
Owu, born on 7th July 1982 marked his 38th birthday on Tuesday 7th July 2020.
However, Twitter users have expressed surprise at his age and he has been accused of alleged age cheating.
This has cast doubt over the age of the former Asante Kotoko’s goalie in a country that has previously recorded cases of age cheating among sportsmen.
However, a look at the ages of his playing mate at the 2001 World Youth Championship such as Sulley Ali Muntari, Michael Essien, John Paintsil, Derek Boateng suggests they are in a similar age bracket.
George Owu was a member of the Black Satellites team that placed second in the 2001 World Youth Championship, which is now the FIFA U-20 World Cup when he was 19 years.
During the tournament Paintsil was 20, Owu was 19, Muntari 16 and Essien and Boateng 18 years.
George Owu was also a member of the Black Stars team during the 2006 FIFA World Cup staged in Germany.
He has had spells with Hasaacas, Asante Kotoko, Ashanti Gold, etc.
Here are some of the comments people posted on Twitter on George Owu's 38th birthday:
Happy birthday (38 years) to former Black Stars and Asante Kotoko goalie George Owu.— Ghana Sports Facts (@FreemanYeboa) July 7, 2020
He was a member of the Black Stars team that participated in the 2006 @FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/33VD3v8cPw
George Owu is 38? Na me kraaa madi s?n? ??????????? https://t.co/9zvLMSYApa— Abu ???????? (@Mr_Abu233) July 7, 2020
30 de?n? George Owu? This man is 50 at least. Please please. https://t.co/Pzu82Kn1qE— Kofi Wiredu™ (@Wiredu_) July 7, 2020
George Owu is 49 years.— blonde (@_3nerst_) July 7, 2020
Be guided https://t.co/kCYVbycV0a
See something bros @_3nerst_ @beatz_wonzay ???????????????? https://t.co/at4fG567X4— FK (@Phianko) July 7, 2020
He's 38? https://t.co/6ELkA4hkJW— gill bates (@kwabenabr) July 8, 2020
???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? please please please please!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/PJ8738iq6L— SEDI (@sedi_slim) July 7, 2020
Ewiase eehu ooo https://t.co/ajPYAdpQlf— ?aa ??esi (@mykwesi) July 8, 2020
Man is at least 55. Apuuu https://t.co/zPAFLVi2Rz— KÖßß¥ STARK (@Pope_alorgy) July 7, 2020
Let’s be serious in this country! I was in class 6 When this man was making saves in Kagali. https://t.co/L3Y1OJQ28w— IJahMan Levi (@THE_AMPONSA) July 7, 2020
