Social media uproar over Thomas Partey's exclusion from Premier League Team of the Season

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Ghanaian followers of the Premier League and Arsenal fans are in total dismay over the exclusion of Thomas Partey from the league’s team of the season nominations.

The list of nominations was released on Monday, April 17, 2023 with Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri, Manchester United’s Casemiro and Partey’s Arsenal teammate Martin Ordegaard leading the pack of midfield nominees.



Partey’s absence was conspicuous as many believe that the Ghanaian has been the best midfielder in the league.



In the 2022/2023 Premier League season, Thomas Partey has made 26 appearances for Arsenal, starting in 24 of them.



Partey has scored three goals including a belter against Tottenham Hotspur at their new stadium.



His omission has enraged football fans who are questioning the decision of the Premier League to exclude him from the team.

Some believe that Partey’s exclusion is generally due to a bias against Arsenal as the Gunners have consistently, in their view been underrated.



Others are also reading conspiratorial meanings into his exclusion as they believe it was due to factors other than footballing reasons,



Partey’s Arsenal are leading the Premier League table with 74 points, four more than Manchester City who have a game in hand.



The next game for Arsenal is at home to relegation battlers, Southampton.





#AFC aren’t ‘bottling’ it. That’s naive/disrespectful. Just paying for individual mistakes. Xhaka v Trent, Partey v Rice, Saka missed pen. Games/titles defined by details. Nobody pre-season expected young Gunners in title contention. I went City, loads did. AFC ahead of schedule. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) April 16, 2023

Build up in a 2-3-5 with both Zinny and Partey inverting, instead of the usual 3-2-5. Bye pic.twitter.com/430LsX76Bk — Ghana Gunner (@AFC_Fazeel) April 17, 2023

Premier League Team of the Season Nominees.



No Ivan Toney but Havertz made it.

No Bruno, Partey & Mitrovic.



This is a JOKE pic.twitter.com/XSupI69mSN — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) April 17, 2023

Højberg and Bentancur in TOTS over Partey pic.twitter.com/0Mf5Lx3yYa — Ghana Gunner (@AFC_Fazeel) April 17, 2023

Partey didn't make the list? — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) April 17, 2023

Bruno Fernandes didn’t make it in the premier league team shortlist of the year because he played nothing. Just complains and unnecessary screams on the field.



Partey not making it on the list is what irritates me ????‍♂️ — RuF???????? (@Ruf_ayi) April 17, 2023

Liverpool and City scoring for fun but in Arsenal when we go 2 goals up, Odegaard will start his Hollywood football, Partey will starting thinking about nightclubbing, Ben white will want to go home early, Saka will forget he’s on the pitch, Holding … I’ve lost words bro???? — Sugamite™ (@Sugamite2) April 17, 2023

KPE