6
Menu
Sports

Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar

Fugu Black Stars Fans Qatar 2022.jfif Collage of players in fugu

Sat, 19 Nov 2022 Source: ghanafa.org

Social media is continually buzzing with news of Ghana's gallant entry into Qatar to begin her 2022 FIFA World Cup adventure.

On Friday, photos and videos of the Black Stars arrival in the oil-rich nation populated social media platforms and caused a stir for good reasons.

The team's fashion sense which richly portrayed the traditional and cultural values of the Ghana was met by various forms of endorsement and praise; a move that has further lit up the mood in camp ahead of Ghana's crucial first opener against Portugal next week.

The side attraction of the FIFA World Cup has become a mini-tournament sort of and as it stands, Ghana seems to have topped the charts in that regard.

The playing body led by captain Andre Ayew were seen donning fugu, a traditional Ghanaian wear emanating from the Northern parts of the country.

Fugu which means cloth in the ‘Moshie’ Language has a distinctive meaning about its wearing and proudly elaborates a wearer as a warrior brimming with courage and primed for action.

Definitely, that's the sort of message from the Ghana team to the rest of the world,

This move certainly has caught the attention of both local and international media platforms with numerous reactions pouring in.



Below are some Tweets from our audience:











Source: ghanafa.org
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Related Articles: