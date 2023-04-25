1
Menu
Sports

Social media users divided over Jay Jay Okocha's $150m price tag claim

Austin Jay Jay Okocha Former Super Eagles of Nigeria captain, Jay Jay Okocha

Tue, 25 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

African football legend, Jay Jay Okocha has ignited a heated debate on social media after claiming that he would have been amongst the most expensive players in the world if he played in this era.

The former Nigerian captain who was described as equally good as Ronaldinho by Samuel Eto'o claimed that he would have commanded a transfer fee of around €150 million.

Jay Jay Okocha compared his value back then in the 1990s to the hefty fees being paid for footballers in today’s transfer market.

“Maybe one billion euros should have been paid for me,” he told Hurriyet in an interview as quoted by Pulse Ghana.

“They (Chelsea) paid £106m for their defensive midfielder. To a player from Portugal. I would have cost around €150m. My assists, dribbles… World football started to pay a lot of money. Such would be the numbers of players of this quality,” he said while reacting to the transfer fee of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica to Chelsea.

The comment from the legend drew a lot of attention from social media with many stating that the former Super Eagles captain was just making a baseless claim.

Others also argued that Jay Jay Okocha would have even cost more than £150 million because the players commanding such figures are not even half the player he was.

Below are some of the reactions on social media:



























Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘It's a joke to praise Mahama for paying his electricity’ – Wontumi
'Frimpong-Boateng is politically immature' - Maurice Ampaw
Kumawu election: NDC sponsoring independent candidate – Wontumi
Gabby’s 2017 tweet about galamsey 'comes biting'
Social media users mourn lady shot 5 times by her boyfriend in Kumasi
‘Greatest danger to forests of Ghana was Sir John’ – Report
Gifty Anti speaks on marriage separation rumours
Yonny Kulendi is next CJ - New report shoots down Torkornoo's chances
How Chief Imam declared sighting of new moon, end of Ramadan 2023
How much Akufo-Addo, Alan paid delegates for votes at 2007 congress