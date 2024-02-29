Sports

Sports
Social media users hail Black Queens despite Olympic Games disappointment

The Black Queens Black Queens of Ghana

Thu, 29 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users hail Black Queens despite Olympic Games disappointment

Despite their inability to achieve the ultimate aim of qualifying for the Olympic Games, which will be held in Paris, France, players and officials of the Black Queens have been hailed on social media for the dedication and fight they displayed in their two matches against Zambia.

The Black Queens were knocked out of the Olympic Games qualifying series after a 4-3 aggregate defeat to Zambia in the penultimate round of the qualifiers.

A 1-0 defeat in Accra on Friday, February 23, 2024, meant that the Black Queens had it all to play for in the reverse fixture in Ndola, Zambia.

The team showed grit and determination as they battled the Zambians and looked set to take the game played on Wednesday, February 28, 2204, to extra time until a last-minute sucker punch ended their hopes of qualifying for the Olympics for the first time.

How the game unfolded

Zambia took the lead in the thrilling contest through their skipper, Barbra Banda, in the 11th minute. Gifty Assifuah pulled Ghana level four minutes later, with the first half ending 1-all.

Ghana claimed the lead five minutes after recess through Doris Boaduwaa.

Kabange Mupopo pulled parity for the Copper Queens and reclaimed the lead on aggregate in the 61st minute.

Four minutes later, substitute Azumah Bugri put Ghana in front again and levelled the aggregate score.

The Queens were well on course to force the game into extra time but conceded a freekick at the edge of the box with a few seconds to end the game. Jennifer Cudjoe, who was the culprit, picked up a second booking and got sent off.

Barbra Banda stepped up for what was the last kick of the game and dispatched the freekick beautifully to restore parity and put Zambia back in the lead on aggregate (4-3).

Social media reactions

On social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), the Black Queens are being hailed by Ghanaians for the sheer dedication and fight they displayed in the game.

Some Ghanaians also applauded head coach Nora Hauptle for the improvement the team has experienced since her arrival.

