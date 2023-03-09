Social media users hail Chris Hughton for dropping Baba Rahman from Black Stars squad

The exclusion of Baba Rahman in the latest Black Stars squad announced by Chris Hughton has excited social media users who are hailing coach him for making a bold move.
Social media users appear to be on the same page regarding their views that Reading left-back has overstayed his welcome in the Black Stars.
Some believe that the move by Chris Hughton is indicative of how firm and fair he will be in the selection of players for the Black Stars.
Baba Rahman is one of six players who made the World Cup squad but have been left out of Chris Hughton’s maiden selection as Black Stars coach.
The squad announced on Thursday, March 9, 2023, has the usual faces of the Ayew brothers, Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, and Inaki Williams.
The returnees in the team include Jojo Wollacott Joseph Paintsil, Majeed Ashimeru, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorfer, and Edmund Addo.
There was however no place for Felix Afena-Gyan, Ibrahim Danlad, Afriyie Barnieh, and a host of stars.
The 25-man is dominated by players who ply their trade in Europe with no local player making the cut.
The Black Stars will take on Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 23 in a game that will be Chris Hughton’s first as substantive manager of the Black Stars.
Four days later, the team will play Angola in their country.
Check out some reactions below
"BREAKING: Chris Hughton Names Black Stars squad for Angola Game - 2023 AFCON Qualifiers" on YouTube https://t.co/fUxRHa61Av— *Joel Eshun* (@JoelEshun4) March 9, 2023
This is honestly the first time in years where I cannot even criticise this squad list selected by Chris Hughton.
Very very solid squad.— Bill Eshun (@Bill_Eshun) March 9, 2023
Chris Hughton sure say this en list was vetted and approved because eyi no dey inside.— SITSO (@OfficialSitso) March 9, 2023
Chris Hughton Black Stars Callup. Nice one pic.twitter.com/5LrHTJNWfP— TWO TERTY (@Aboa_Banku1) March 9, 2023
You see Chris Hughton ihn callup norr you go see say he be coach not Talent trainer…— Lατιf (@iLatif_) March 9, 2023
Nice Squad List???? Thank God Baba Rahman isn’t part . pic.twitter.com/uHWbQPk4q3— MORGAN SARKCESS ???? (@yaw__morgan) March 9, 2023
Finally we have a team without Baba Rahman ????— TWO TERTY (@Aboa_Banku1) March 9, 2023
Haha Baba Rahman wasn’t Called up by Chris ???????????? pic.twitter.com/CL8V6qj7Qp— Steeze ???? (@__Steeze1) March 9, 2023
Baba Rahman wasn’t called????????? big moment for Ghana…time for Ayew brothers to also go.— ADOFO ASA (@_adofoasa__) March 9, 2023
Black stars Coach Chris Hughton exclude Abdul Baba Rahman and Fatawu Ishahaku from his first call up— Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) March 9, 2023
Chris Hughton first callup and he didn’t call Baba Rahman and also called Ashimeru, He’s the greatest coach in my books— Essel (@thatEsselguy) March 9, 2023
Why is everyone happy Chris Hughton didn’t call up Baba Rahman to the Black Stars? ????????— Elvis ???????? (@Kayjnr10) March 9, 2023
This is solid ????— Nai Pobee (@Nana_hene_gyan) March 9, 2023
No Baba Rahman, good, 1 down, 2 to go…— Kwansah (@KKwansah) March 9, 2023
No Baba Rahman pic.twitter.com/eSA5dfDncT— Sheikh Kyei أشعر بالعربية???????????????????? (@adams_kyei) March 9, 2023
Nice call up, let's make a smooth transition expecially Ayew brothers and later on, Partey and Amartey..— Nwinks 66 (@Nwinks6) March 9, 2023
No baba Rahman. Thank God ????????— Eric Boateng ???????????????? (@ericboatenggh) March 9, 2023
