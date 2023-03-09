0
Menu
Sports

Social media users hail Chris Hughton for dropping Baba Rahman from Black Stars squad

Baba Rahman 4576898 Baba Rahman

Thu, 9 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The exclusion of Baba Rahman in the latest Black Stars squad announced by Chris Hughton has excited social media users who are hailing coach him for making a bold move.

Social media users appear to be on the same page regarding their views that Reading left-back has overstayed his welcome in the Black Stars.

Some believe that the move by Chris Hughton is indicative of how firm and fair he will be in the selection of players for the Black Stars.

Baba Rahman is one of six players who made the World Cup squad but have been left out of Chris Hughton’s maiden selection as Black Stars coach.

The squad announced on Thursday, March 9, 2023, has the usual faces of the Ayew brothers, Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, and Inaki Williams.

The returnees in the team include Jojo Wollacott Joseph Paintsil, Majeed Ashimeru, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorfer, and Edmund Addo.

There was however no place for Felix Afena-Gyan, Ibrahim Danlad, Afriyie Barnieh, and a host of stars.

The 25-man is dominated by players who ply their trade in Europe with no local player making the cut.

The Black Stars will take on Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 23 in a game that will be Chris Hughton’s first as substantive manager of the Black Stars.

Four days later, the team will play Angola in their country.

Check out some reactions below































EE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How policeman 'saved' sick passenger ejected from commercial bus
Ashaiman swoop: Five key things Mahama addressed in his statement to military
How I heard about my son’s death – Mother of slain soldier recounts
Man beaten to death for attempting to steal ‘VIP bus’ at Kumasi
The official and unofficial reasons slain soldier went to Ashaiman
Akufo-Addo in parliament for 2023 SoNA
Ghana Armed Forces issues statement on Ashaiman swoop
Int'l Women's Day: Ghana’s First Lady who will forever be remembered
Govt will not apologise over Ashaiman military operation – Deputy Defence Minister
Cathedral scandal: Clergymen offer special prayers for Ablakwa
Related Articles: