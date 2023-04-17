2
Menu
Sports

Social media users hail mason-turned-boxer for winning first bout

Freezy Seth Gyimah .jfif Ghanaian UK-based Light heavyweight boxer, Seth Gyimah

Mon, 17 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Seth Gyimah has become topical after brutally defeating veteran UK boxer, Darly Sharp on his Queensberry debut with Ghanaians heaping praises on the boxer.

Gyimah, who is known by his ring name 'Freezy MacBones', secured a four-round decision win over Sharp at the Copper Box Arena in London.

Highlights of his amazing triumph went viral, with Ghanaians on social media applauding the Light heavyweight boxer, who began his career as a mason in Ghana before moving to the United Kingdom and pursuing a career in boxing.

The aggression and drive he displayed during the bout caught the attention of many, which has been the major talking point from his victory.

He took to Twitter to celebrate his win and his comment section was filled with praises from Ghanaians including multiple award-winning artiste, Stonebwoy.

This is the 33-year-old's second professional victory in April in his quest to move further up the ladder.

Check out some reactions below

























EE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo, Mahama, Kufuor attend Anthony Osei Akoto's funeral service
Ken Agyapong touts jobs record
Akufo-Addo responds to Al Jazeera
Ken Agyapong reveals how NPP unseated Mahama in 2016
Lawyer dispels links to notorious gold smuggler
You took bribes to approve Bryan Acheampong - De Soso slams NDC MP
I'm not NDC's problem in Parliament – Annoh Dompreh slams Mahama
BKB storms Light FM to confront Super Obondede as Kotoko issues deepen
Why Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi is trending on social media
Kweku Baako speaks on Bawumia’s 'It Is Possible' announcement