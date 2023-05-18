Social media users mock Real Madrid after embarrassing defeat against Man City in UCL

L-R Manuel Akanji,Elder Militao and Ruben Dias

Football fans on social media have trolled Real Madrid after the Spanish giants got trashed by Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

City destroyed the 14-time competition winners at the Etihad, whipping them 4-0 to win the tie 5-1 on aggregate.



Rival fans have ridiculed Real Madrid for losing by a bigger margin and ending the season on a sorry note.



Some also mocked the players, including, Camavinga, Vinicius Junior, and Benzema, as they failed to show up.



Bernardo Silva was the main man on the night, as he hit two goals in the first half to give City cruise control.



In the second, Elder Militao scored an own goal to put the tie to bed before substitute Julian Alverez put the cherry on the ice to book a final berth for the Citizens.

Manchester City will now face Inter Milan in the final in Istanbul on June 10, 2023.



Check some reactions below





Yesterday was a beautiful day for me



1. Pep Guardiola going to UCL Final

2. Real Madrid bleeding

3. Yaw Swinger DBS forex trade bouncing back after a bad market on Tuesday



I have tears in my eyes ..

So life can be amazing like this? ???? — Kay???? (@KayPoissonOne) May 18, 2023

Real Madrid travelled from Spain to England 4 nothing. pic.twitter.com/Q9n5jXLLiE — Steeze ???? (@__Steeze1) May 18, 2023

They said Camavinga pocketed Bernardo at Bernabeu

He had to remind them today — Essel (@Esselguy) May 17, 2023

Camavinga vs Manchester City - The Man who completed football ????pic.twitter.com/LbCrMM2yo9 — ???????? ???? ????️ (@MagicalXavi) May 17, 2023

“Start Camavinga, Start Camavinga”



Like say na small generator.



???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/3B2RbWdHAC — ????????????????????????????????????⚡️ (@UgoOsinobi) May 17, 2023

Vinicius took Davido’s “unavailable” challenge so serious in this game. — RuF69???????? (@Ruf_ayi) May 17, 2023

Like by now Vinicius dey kiss badge like say somebody dey come kidnap am go Everton — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) May 17, 2023

Ancelotti benching Vinicius and Benzema to stage a comeback at 80th minute today , i love it — Essel (@Esselguy) May 17, 2023

Be like the Vinicius for ballon D’or tweets no dey load. Why? ???????????? — RuF69???????? (@Ruf_ayi) May 18, 2023

Anyone else see Vinicius Jr that game? I certainly didn’t cause he was in Kyle Walkers pocket all game pic.twitter.com/XVzVz8K2AN — 17 (@DxBruyneSZN) May 17, 2023

“We’re focused on the champions league” nyinaaa saana ebi Copa Del Rey they wanted — Essel (@Esselguy) May 18, 2023

So, Madrid did not win the League, eliminated from the Champions League, the Copa del Rey is over, there are no more titles to play for, right?

They can now proceed to sanction Federico Valverde. pic.twitter.com/gLrkv28zar — Unruly King ???? (@unrulyking00) May 18, 2023

“We let Barcelona win the league because we only care about the Champions League” ???? pic.twitter.com/qBOgvvYfWF — ????????????????????????????????????⚡️ (@UgoOsinobi) May 17, 2023

“We let Barcelona win the league because we only care about the Champions League”



???????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Fm7WzeoKgh — ???????????????????????????? (@ChaaliiyKay) May 17, 2023

Lewandowski had more Champions League goals this season than Benzema despite being knocked out in the group stage pic.twitter.com/QYnQyKF499 — Brian (@Bri_an2) May 17, 2023

