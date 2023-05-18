1
Menu
Sports

Social media users mock Real Madrid after embarrassing defeat against Man City in UCL

Akanji, Militao And Dias L-R Manuel Akanji,Elder Militao and Ruben Dias

Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Football fans on social media have trolled Real Madrid after the Spanish giants got trashed by Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

City destroyed the 14-time competition winners at the Etihad, whipping them 4-0 to win the tie 5-1 on aggregate.

Rival fans have ridiculed Real Madrid for losing by a bigger margin and ending the season on a sorry note.

Some also mocked the players, including, Camavinga, Vinicius Junior, and Benzema, as they failed to show up.

Bernardo Silva was the main man on the night, as he hit two goals in the first half to give City cruise control.

In the second, Elder Militao scored an own goal to put the tie to bed before substitute Julian Alverez put the cherry on the ice to book a final berth for the Citizens.

Manchester City will now face Inter Milan in the final in Istanbul on June 10, 2023.

Check some reactions below



























EE/OGB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name
Video of Bawumia-branded campaign pickups hits social media
Otumfuo asks British Museum to return gold items in their possession
I'm shocked at my defeat - ABA Fusieni breaks silence
Sexual harassment: Court orders registrar to take custody of vehicle in dispute
2 sitting NDC MPs likely to 'Break the 4' in their constituencies
5 times Ghanaians have been busted for scamming people in the USA
Akwaboah Snr is dead
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam